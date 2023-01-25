Plans are currently in motion to build onto the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center at the intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285.

Dedicated on July 4, 2019, the memorial was created to honor Chaffee County veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars. It stands near the location of a previous memorial built in 2002 and remodeled during construction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.