Motorists along U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 may see increased traffic from Thursday through Monday, as Colorado Department of Transportation implements a speed limit reduction through Villa Grove during the Live Nation Seven Peaks music festival.

CDOT will reduce the speed limit to 40 mph on U.S. 285 from mile markers 103-105, south of Poncha Pass in Saguache County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.