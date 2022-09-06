A 20-year-old Texas man died Tuesday when his vehicle collided with the end of a guardrail at mile post 236 on U.S. 50 in Fremont County.
The wreck occurred shortly before 6:12 a.m. when the Colorado State Patrol was notified of the wreck.
Upon arrival first responders quickly determined that the westbound vehicle had drifted off the south side of the roadway where it collided with the guardrail.
The guardrail pierced the front of the vehicle, traveling through the engine compartment and firewall where it collided with the driver.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The front seat passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
The eastbound lane of U.S. 50 was closed for about 5 hours while the scene was investigated and emergency repairs were made to the guardrail.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in this case.
