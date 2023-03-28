Sangre de Cristo Electric Association will host a listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. April 6 at Buena Vista High School’s flex room to provide an opportunity for cooperative members to ask questions and share feedback about a proposed rate restructure.
The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback from co-op members about rate restructuring and to provide them with an opportunity to voice their opinions.
“We understand that changes to the rate structure can impact our members, and we want to ensure that we are making sound decisions for all of the members in the cooperative. We encourage our members to attend this upcoming session, ask questions, and share their feedback,” Board Chair Joe Redetzke said in a press release.
Co-op representatives will moderate the listening session, which is open to all members. Members are encouraged to come prepared with questions and feedback about the rate restructure.
At the regular monthly board meeting Wednesday, the board of directors plans to table any action on the proposed rate restructure until after the listening session.
For more information on the listening meeting, visit www.myelectric.coop or contact member services at 719-395-2412.
Finger food and light refreshments will be served at the meeting.
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving 14,000 member accounts in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake and Saguache counties.
