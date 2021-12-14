Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10 a.m. today during their regular meeting to consider adoption of the 2022 budget.
Another public hearing scheduled for 9:15 a.m. will consider the Morrison minor subdivision final plat request to designate a 6.28-acre outlot as a buildable lot through the minor subdivision process.
Commission also will consider a request for the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption to subdivide 19.88 acres into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres, continued from Dec. 7.
Commissioners will clarify conditions of approval on Resolution 2021-65, Cooper minor subdivision /
Other items on the agenda include:
• Discussion of a Department of Human Services funding proposal.
• Consideration of proposed policy concerning sick leave policy and procedures during a public health emergency.
• A public hearing for consideration of Resolution 2021-84 appropriating additional sums of money to defray expenses in excess of amounts budgeted.
Under the consent agenda, items for approval include:
• Resolution 2021-83 appointing Susan Regan to another five-year term on the Salida Regional Library board.
• A contract with Smiling J, doing business as Hilltop Broadband, for equipment on the airport’s beacon tower.
• A contract between the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and 50 West for video production.
• A contract between the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and Nik and Angel Rowell for social media and media content.
• A contract between the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and Emma Service for email software.
• A contract between the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and Miles Marketing Destinations for Colorado Tourism Office publication advertising.
• A contract between the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and Publication Printers for printing of the 2022 Chaffee County Visitor’s Guide.
• The November activity report for Veterans Services.
• Payment of bills.
The commissioners will adjourn to executive session for the purpose of receiving legal advice from County Attorney Jenny Davis on specific legal questions involving 1041 regulations.
The meeting via Zoom will begin at 9 a.m. For access visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/.
