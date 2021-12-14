Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.