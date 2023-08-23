The Salida Hospital District board of directors discussed the changes regarding the acquisition of First Street Family Health during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The board approved the purchase of the First Street building during a special meeting Aug. 18 for $2,385,0000.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Morasko said the building will be renamed the Antero Pavilion and will house hospital administrative personnel, while the doctors from First Street Family Health who accepted employment with the hospital will be housed at the Salida Health Clinic on U.S. 50, once that building is remodeled. The clinic’s remodel will cost $567,439, but the building also needs a new roof, which will cost about $210,000. The non-medical personnel working at the Salida Health Clinic will be moved to the Antero Pavilion.
Morasko said this will be a phased move, but will save the hospital money in the long run, as the First Street Family Health building is not classified as a rural medical center, while the U.S. clinic is, under the hospital’s set up. Rural medical centers are reimbursed differently, which Morasko said could be about $50,000 to $100,000 per month. FSFH didn’t receive this reimbursement because of their classification.
Karen Miller, Chief Financial Officer, reported the total patient service revenues were up slightly for July, bringing in $25.5 million, up 0.4 percent from the hospital’s budget, but up 9.5 percent year-to-date at $172.5 million.
Miller said the emergency room was, “busy, busy” with visitors “significantly higher in July than in previous years, with a total of 5,811 visits so far this year.
In his report to the board Morasko said that they were moving ahead on the retail pharmacy in Westcliffe, but it was taking longer than planned due to changes in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s approval processes taking longer. He said they hope to have it open by late September or early October.
Morasko said they were bringing on several new doctors, several of them family medicine doctors, some FROM First Street Family Health. He said that the transition has been huge, but “is moving along without a hiccup,” and they hope to have it all finished by the end of the year.
Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC foundation director, discussed in her report the plans for the upcoming Jewel Ball, which will be Oct. 5. She said they will be doing another Hall of Fame induction again this year, and that they have sold out of their sponsorships already, bringing in about $44,000 in sponsorships and underwriting.
The board adjourned to executive session, then returned to approve the medical staff, risk management and grievance reports.
