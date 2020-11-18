Chaffee County Commissioners directed staff to continue moving forward with hiring a firm to prepare an economic analysis for the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit reapplication during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners reviewed the different standards set in a 1041 permit and discussed the possibility of having an economic study during the Nov. 10 meeting.
County assistant attorney Daniel Tom said he reached out to Nestlé to see if they would be agreeable to the move, as it could add 4-5 months to the application process. Nestlé said they were.
Tom said he reached out to a Colorado company about assembling an economic analysis and opened discussions.
Tom said the company that did the report 10 years ago, during the initial 1041 application, was no longer in business.
Commissioner Greg Felt said the cost of the report would come out of a reimbursement fund set up by Nestlé.
Commissioners discussed what might be included in the report. Commissioner Keith Baker asked about recycling impacts and Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked if they had to follow the 1041 regulations or could set their own standards.
Tom agreed they should follow the 1041 regulations, and suggested talking with Nestlé as to what should be within the scope of the report.
“We don’t want items to be addressed that don’t need to be,” Tom said. “It would be better if we refine what we are looking for, to get a better result.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to continue the Nestlé hearing until 1 p.m. Dec. 8, their next regular meeting, during which time they will see what steps staff has taken moving forward on the economic analysis report and discuss the continuation of the Nestlé permit.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved, with conditions, the appeal of the Chaffee County Planning Commission approval of the Cooper minor subdivision sketch plan.
Goeff Anderson, attorney representing applicant Joe Edward Cooper Living Trust, said there were two conditions set by the planning commission they did not agree with.
The first was setting building envelopes, which are used to identify the areas that are suitable for housing construction.
Anderson said that out of the four lots in the subdivision, only lot three had an area unsuitable for building, and that the land use code said building envelopes “may” not “shall” be required in the sketch plan process.
Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said staff could work with the applicant to establish a plot note about building on slopes or within the flood plain, which Felt said sounded like a good idea and would serve as a warning to future purchasers.
The second point concerned access to the lots. Lots one, two and four had frontage access to either CR 160 or 162, but lot three had no frontage access.
Anderson said it was their plan to create a private road that would be used to access all four lots from CR 162, which would be controlled by the homeowners association.
The county agreed, provided the road ended with a cul-de-sac to allow emergency vehicles to turn around in, to which Anderson agreed as well.
Dan Swallow, director of development services for the county, gave a report on property at 8509 CR 250, owned Van Life/Kick-it Construction.
Swallow said that there had been reports of repairs and alterations to recreational vehicles on-site, as well as advertisements for RV dumping and hot showers, leading staff to believe the site was being used for camping. He said there also appeared to have been modifications to some of their buildings.
Swallow said the county had not reviewed their wastewater system for RV dumping, nor had any of the buildings gone through the permitting process.
Tom said the legal department would send out a cease-and-desist letter immediately.
Other items commissioners unanimously approved include:
• A contract between the Chaffee County Detention Facility and Securus Technologies LLC for video messaging equipment for prisoners.
• Reappointing Connie DeLuca and appointing Matthew Burkley to the Salida Regional Library Board.
• Fee waivers of approximately $2,000 to Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity for a future construction project in Nathrop.
• Baca and Warholoski/Longuski boundary line adjustment requests.
• A resolution approving Centerville Ranch major subdivision filing 1, phases 2-6 final plat.
• A two year extension for region 13 on the Community Development Block Grant Contract No. 18-614.
• The annual resolution to partner with Colorado Mountain College in applying for and distributing the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship 2020-2021 Matching Funds Scholarship.
• Support of an application by Chaffee Housing Trust to the Colorado Division of Housing for Down Payment Assistance funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.