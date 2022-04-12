by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners will vote on a request for an appeal of the decision to approve an Aspire Tours limited impact review at their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
Other items on the agenda include:
• The Blitstein agricultural subdivision exemption request to resubdivide a tract of 43 acres into two lots of 2 and 41 acres.
• An exception to Land Use Code Article 4.6.2.3.c.1, Requirement for Acknowledgement of Lienholder, for the Paulden-Stergius boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination.
• A waiver of a $600 fee for a ranch subdivision exemption for public benefit, which delegates right-of-way for Forest Service Road 108 on the north side of Methodist Mountain for access to communication tower facilities.
• CR 397 bridge rehabilitation nationwide permit preconstruction notification and Union Pacific real estate project No. 0079386 public highway at-grade crossing agreement.
• A letter of support for the Town of Buena Vista’s request for congressionally designated spending support through Sen. John Hickenlooper’s (D-Colo.) office for the Buena Vista water treatment plant project.
The meeting will be held in person at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave. and can also be accessed via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543, or call 669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
