Forester Josh Kuehn of the Colorado State Forest Service presented a request to Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday for a contract of up to $25,000 with Green Mountain Timber Salvage to conduct wildfire mitigation and forest health improvement work on 5 acres adjacent to a 100-acre mitigation area.

Because of terrain and fuel type, it will be necessary to do hand work in the area specified.

