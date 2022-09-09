Forester Josh Kuehn of the Colorado State Forest Service presented a request to Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday for a contract of up to $25,000 with Green Mountain Timber Salvage to conduct wildfire mitigation and forest health improvement work on 5 acres adjacent to a 100-acre mitigation area.
Because of terrain and fuel type, it will be necessary to do hand work in the area specified.
The larger project, which Kuhn said he hopes to present to commissioners in the coming weeks, will involve more machine work.
The money for the job will come from grant money the county has already received for wildfire mitigation work, and commissioners approved the request.
Several other contracts were also approved during the commissioners’ regular meeting.
Commissioners approved a contract of $104,491 with Encore Electric for generator work at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
They also approved a recommendation for Diesslin Structures Inc. to serve as construction manager and general contractor for modifications to the county administration building.
A Diesslin contract amendment regarding a hangar at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field was also approved following a presentation by airport manager Zech Papp.
Commissioners approved a Chaffee County service contract with Sarah Whittington PC for up to $75,000 for a year to provide architectural services on county construction projects.
Papp also answered commissioners’ questions about a request from Andrew Marks to add a bathroom with a holding tank to Hangar C at the airport, which was also approved.
During consideration of regular agenda items, commissioners conducted a public hearing on the Buena Vista Rotary Club’s Great State Tomato War.
A special event permit, which includes amplified sound and a $150 fee waiver, were approved contingent on Emergency Services approval of the organization’s event plan.
Commissioners also approved a request for designation of four county roads as part of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Stage and Rail Trail program as well as $2,140 for additional trail signage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.