Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss the annual review of regulations related to parks and outdoor recreation lands, as well as passes, permits and registrations.
The meeting is scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and will reconvene 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube.
In other business commissioners will consider:
• Authorizing the use of a temporary authorization number as proof of privilege for most division products for up to 45 days.
• Authorizing the director to grant temporary exemptions that allow hunter education to be delivered online to ensure compliance with applicable public health directives.
• Revising refund and reissue regulations to provide more consistency and customer service opportunities.
• Recommendations from the License Reissue Working Group.
• Removing restrictions on the cutoff of license sales to allow the sale of all big game licenses after the start of the respective season at CPW locations, sales agents, online and by phone.
• Adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index.
Commissioners will discuss:
• Increasing daily vehicle pass fees by $1 at select parks.
• The annual review of regulations related to fishing and turkey hunting.
• The West Slope Draft Mountain Lion Management Plan.
• The method used to determine which hunt codes fall above or below the current six-preference point threshold which determines the resident/nonresident allocation of licenses in the regular limited license draw.
• The license requirements to access State Wildlife Areas and State Trust Lands.
• Emergency, park-specific regulations for the limited opening of Fishers Peak State Park.
• An overview of CPW’s Land Use Commenting process.
• The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program – 2020 Recommended Projects.
• Herd management plans on multiple deer and pronghorn units.
Additional agenda items include:
• Department of Agriculture update.
• Department of Natural Resources update.
• Financial update.
• Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update.
• 2020 draw season update.
• Planning Trails with Wildlife in Mind update.
