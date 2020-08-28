While many businesses have slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said Thursday that they haven’t seen a big drop in business at the clerk’s office.
During the county’s second special 2021 budget meeting this week, Mitchell said they will be applying for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money for the upcoming elections in November, to help keep voters and county employees safe.
Her budget for next year will be about the same as this year, but she said that sometime in the future, she would like to see about adding someone to the office for bookkeeping.
Dan Swallow, director of development services said his department, which covers building permits, inspections, engineering and planning and zoning, is about where he expects after making amendments in the spring to account for changes due to COVID-19, and that his 2021 budget will be about the same as the 2020.
The department revenue has been trending upward the last few years, and he said that while permit applications were down, inspections were not.
He did request a new full time hire to start training, as four out of the seven members of the inspection department are older than 60, and Swallow said he expects to see some retirements in the near future.
County Attorney Jennifer Davis requested promoting assistant attorney Daniel Tom to deputy county attorney, with a raise, as his salary is lower then other assistant county attorneys in nearby counties.
Andrea Carlstrom, public health director, said while their revenue is down in some areas, like travel vaccines, she suspects it will rebound in the fall when people need flu shots.
She would like to see raises for her staff, especially the nurses, who have been “going above and beyond” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Office of Housing Director Becky Gray said her budget for 2021 will be very similar to the last two years, but suspects there will need to be some changes if the county and municipalities agree on the county-wide housing authority.
Bob Campbell, facility director at the Touber Building, said they have made several upgrades to the building, including an electronic keyless entry system and upgrading the panic button system.
Elevator No. 1 is up and running after giving them problems for a while, he said.
He said his budget this year saw a big increase in janitorial, due to sterilization for COVID-19.
In next year’s budget he wanted to see some money for improvements to the outside of the building, including work on the fountains and new paint. He also hoped to upgrade the security camera system in 2021.
COVID-19 also affected the overtime budget for Emergency Medical Services, as Director Josh Hadley said they had to bring in some extra people due to quarantining about half of his squad for 14 days.
They went over-budget on their vehicle maintenance, since local dealers could not get parts due to COVID-19, and they had to tow ambulances to the Front Range for work.
For next year Hadley said the department needs a truck to tow their off-road vehicle trailer, and snow tracks for the off-road rig.
He suggested using the truck he drives and purchasing one for him with an improved radio system.
Kayla Malone, county weed control director, said that weed production was low due to the drought, so they saved some money on herbicide this year, but had a big reduction in revenue due to lack of local weed education classes because of COVID-19.
She requested extra personnel to assist with integrating the county’s geographic information system (GIS) to their maps.
Rich Atkins, emergency management director, said his 2021 budget will be about the same as the 2020 budget, but he would like to consider an employee down the road to help with administration. Atkins said he is still working on reports from the Hayden Fire.
Landfill director Shannon Wilcox said everything is pretty much the same for next year for his department, although they did see an increase in equipment repair this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.