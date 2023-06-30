Experts offer noise solutions for dogs

While July fourth fireworks excite most humans, the noise evokes panic in nearly all dogs.
Sierra Morgan, trainer at Gone to the Dogs in Salida, said, “I’ve never met a dog that was OK with fireworks.”
She suggested managing dogs’ fears through constant white noise for the duration of the show. Fans are best because they vibrate, she explained, which helps block the boom and the accompanying vibration. She said sound machines and putting on the television also help.
Ideally, if your dog is fearful of fireworks and loud noises, you would stay home with them. If you cannot, she advised leaving them at home.
Heather Mills, volunteer and foster coordinator at Ark-Valley Humane Society, echoed that advice, saying keeping them inside, where the noise will be muffled, is the best option. “They are more exposed outside. Their sense of smell is intensely stronger than ours, so the scent of the fireworks can be frightening too.”
She said a diffuser or incense could help mask the smell.
If leaving a dog unattended, Mills suggested making sure they have a collar and tags, in case they get out or run away.
Medicating your pets is also an option. Dr. Kit Ryff at Mountain Shadows Animal Hospital suggested Sileo, a sedative used for “noise aversion.”
He said the sedative comes with a dosing syringe for different sized dogs and lasts a few hours. For dogs with underlying conditions, like heart, liver or kidney disease, this drug is not recommended because their body is already stressed.
He said his clinic has it on hand for $29 and they will be open Monday. Gone to the Dogs has CBD on hand. Morgan said the nice thing about CBD is dogs cannot overdose on it.
A third option to consider, and you could start this weekend, is to work on desensitizing your dog to fireworks. Morgan said you could play a video of fireworks, on low volume to start, and reward your dog with a “really good, huge treat” immediately after each boom. (She suggested using pieces of hot dogs.) Then, slowly increase the volume.
Ryff suggested a fourth option, travel out of the area with your dog. “If you live real close to ‘S’ Mountain, get some distance and they’ll do better.”
Both Salida and Buena Vista have firework displays planned for 9 p.m. and dusk, respectively, July 4.
