Schools that have sat largely empty since March, welcomed students back to a different kind of school year Wednesday as Salida School District began in-person learning.
With the exception of small summer school classes, most students have not set foot in a school building since March when in-person instruction was suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
After a challenging few months of remote instruction, developed on the fly, school staff and administration spent the summer planning how school would look at several different levels of protection.
Plans range from in-person daily instruction to varying degrees of in-person and remote learning. An online option was also put in place for families who felt that was the best option for their situation.
Students elementary and middle schools came back to a somewhat different routine, with hand washing stations, hand sanitizer, temperature scans and required masking for middle schoolers.
Longfellow Elementary School
Longfellow students were eager to see their friends on their first day back to school since March.
Charlie Chadwick, 6, said he was most looking forward to recess with his first grade class.
The Longfellow playground has been divided into four play spaces and each class or cohort will play in their assigned space each day.
Others were looking forward to making new friends and just being together.
Bentley Allen, 6, said he was looking forward to learning again.
Parents said they were appreciative of the efforts made by the district to put precautions in place.
Christine Sperry, whose five-year-old daughter Starr Brammer started kindergarten Wednesday said she’s a little nervous, but it’s good to have some normalcy.
She said she appreciated that the school has been working “super hard” on precautions.
Ryan and Ali Kliewer, who recently moved to Salida from Littleton said they feel pretty good about their children attending in-person classes at Longfellow Elementary School and Salida Middle School.
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn, who helped at Longfellow’s first day said things were going well.
“I’m proud of the teams. They did it,” he said.
Blackburn said he felt the schools have the right layers of protection and will respond to glitches and get better as weaknesses in the new systems are identified.
Chuck McKenna, Longfellow Elementary School principal greeted students new and old and said it was sweet to see the students again, “teary-eye sweet,” he said.
Middle schools
Salida Middle School Principal Will Wooddell said the first day went smoothly.
“The staff did an exceptional job, the kids were flexible, schedules were ready,” he said.
Wooddell credited maintenance staff for outdoor hand washing stations and temperature checks in place at the building entrance and classroom entrances.
He said there were no issues with masks and was surprised at how quickly the before school screenings went, never having done a whole grade level at a time.
He said all students were screened and in class within 20 minutes Wednesday morning.
Eighth-grader Quin Lewis, 13, said the beginning of school was good and was glad she got to be with her friends. She said it was hard to wear a mask all the time but knew it was to keep everyone safe.
Sixth-grade science teacher Jean Dyer said things had gone really well to start the year and for the most part the kids were good about keeping masks on, only needing occasional reminders.
Art teacher Alison Manthy said it feels like the kids are happy to be back, and students are receptive to the new rules.
Crest Academy also started middle school classes Wednesday. Outdoor classroom teacher Josh Oberleas said there was a “happy energy” to be back and everyone was excited.
Jill Davis, Crest Academy principal agreed.
Oberleas said one parent had told him having school start Wednesday was their first normalcy in six months.
Next week students will continue to have early release days Monday-Wednesday. Thursday students will stay home and have a remote learning practice day to test out remote learning technology in the event that learning mode has to be used this year.
