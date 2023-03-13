New program brings Miles of Smiles

As spring approaches and the weather gets warmer, some new vehicles will be hitting the trails and streets of Salida as Ark Valley Helping Hands and Salida Miles of Smiles begin taking folks for rides via trishaw.
The three-wheeled vehicle, powered by battery-assisted pedal power, will soon be available for older adults, who might not otherwise have a chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, to take a 3-mile, 90-minute bike ride.
Miles of Smiles was created by Ed Wittman of Boulder and is based on a Danish model.
Wittman, an avid cyclist, wanted a way to get elders, who may not be able to go for a walk or stay outside for a long period of time because of physical barriers, out into the fresh air.
He said he found an answer in an article in the AARP magazine.
In Denmark, Ole Kassow began a movement in 2012 to offer free bike rides via a trishaw to local nursing home residents.
The “Cycling Without Age” movement has spread worldwide, and Miles of Smiles is the Colorado iteration, founded by Wittman in 2019.
There are five guiding principles in the experience, which Wittman shared with a group of volunteer “pilots” training with the trishaws Friday.
• Generosity and kindness – taking elderly or less-abled people out on a bike ride.
• Slowness – the ride is the important thing, not getting to a destination. Pilots are encouraged to go slow enough for their passengers to notice things.
• Storytelling – listening to and telling stories inspired by the trip is part of the experience.
• Relationships – the experience fosters relationships between generations.
• Without age – letting people age in their own context and have the opportunity to interact with their local community.
The specially built trishaws are constructed so there is no step up to get in, and each trishaw can carry up to 350 pounds, so two passengers are possible.
The bike is battery assisted to give the pilot a little help.
A collapsible hood can be raised to protect riders from inclement weather or the sun.
Wittman introduced the new trishaw to their pilots, all volunteers through Chaffee County Public Health and Ark Valley Helping Hands.
One trishaw is owned outright by Chaffee County Public Health, and another was on loan from Wittman for training purposes.
Each specially adapted trishaw, imported from Denmark, costs about $14,000.
Ten local people showed up to train on the trishaws, which will be housed at Chaffee Shuttle on U.S. 50.
Absolute Bikes will oversee the maintenance.
Molly Bischoff, Public Health’s Aging Well coordinator and health navigator, said the service will start in April when the weather is a little more predictable.
The trishaw was purchased with the goal to improve the lives of older adults “so they can feel the air in their hair.”
“Building community while enjoying the outdoors and fighting social isolation and loneliness is one of our largest priorities with this initiative,” Bischoff said.
She said if the program proves successful in Salida, the purchase of another trishaw for Buena Vista will be considered.
When the rides begin, reservations can be made by calling Ark Valley Helping Hands at 719-530-1198.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.