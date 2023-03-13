New program brings Miles of Smiles

Volunteer peddlers try out new trishaws for Ark Valley Helping Hands and Salida Miles of Smiles. The program will provide bike rides and an opportunity to get outside for older adults who might not be able to get out on their own. From left front are Mike Hanayik, Laryl “Lucky” Rous, Nancy Hyde, Cary Carlson and Patrick Collette. Back: Doug Rausch, Ed Wittman, Maryesther Middleton, Brian Robinson, Carol Molzer, Aubrey Tamietti and Tiffany Collette.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

As spring approaches and the weather gets warmer, some new vehicles will be hitting the trails and streets of Salida as Ark Valley Helping Hands and Salida Miles of Smiles begin taking folks for rides via trishaw.

The three-wheeled vehicle, powered by battery-assisted pedal power, will soon be available for older adults, who might not otherwise have a chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, to take a 3-mile, 90-minute bike ride.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.