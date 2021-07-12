The Standard & Poor’s 500 closed at a fresh record high as equity markets rebounded strongly Friday after coming under pressure earlier in the week.
COVID-19 concerns continue to dampen sentiment, but global stocks rose after China’s central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, adding liquidity to help the economic recovery.
Consistent with the positive undertone in the markets, cyclical sectors led, while defensives underperformed.
Oil was higher for the third day in a row, while the 10-year Treasury yield moved back above 1.3 percent, rising the most in a month.
The price of crude oil was up $1.67 at $74.61 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $9.80 at $1,810 an ounce.
With no major economic releases in the U.S., the focus was on China’s announcement to add liquidity into its economy.
Effective July 15 the country’s central bank will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percent for most banks, which is expected to unleash about 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) into the banking system.
Even though the news is not a surprise as the reduction was signaled earlier in the week, the easing is happening earlier than expected.
The last time the bank cut the main ratios was during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
The move signals that policymakers are worried about the recent loss of momentum in the economy and that they are ready to support the recovery by adding stimulus and shifting away from policy tightening.
Analysts think any easing from the world’s second-largest economy is welcome news, supporting the outlook for the second half of the year as new COVID-19 variants are threatening to delay global recovery.
Friday’s price action marks a reversal from cautious sentiment that prevailed most of the week.
The 10-year government bond yield is higher but remains on track for one of its biggest weekly slides since June 2020.
Concerns about slowing domestic economic growth, uncertainty around the delta COVID-19 variant that has clouded the near-term outlook, and a shift in the Fed’s projection have all contributed to underperformance of the economically sensitive asset class and sectors.
Following the fastest and strongest start of an expansion and bull market in modern history, a recalibration in expectations is warranted.
However, continue to expect above-average economic growth for the rest of 2021 and 2022 driven by a positive outlook for consumer spending and easy financial conditions.
Also robust corporate earnings continue to support the equity rally.
The market’s focus will shift to second quarter earnings results, which kick off this week.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
