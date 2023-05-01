Despite heavy winds, the Salida High School girls’ golf team took first place at their home tournament Thursday, shooting a team score of 274. Pueblo County, a 4A school, took second with a 319.
Salida had three top five placers; sophomore Kyndra Johnson won first place with an 81, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro placed fourth, carding a 95 and junior Elise Tanner took fifth with a 98.
Sophomore Kyndra Johnson said she had a bit of a rough day, despite good driving, and struggled with putting, .
Kaelin Martellaro, sophomore, said the day was a lot of fun. “We struggled a bit, but I pulled myself together on the back nine.” .
The whole team did well with shots off the tee box, coach Russ Johnson said.
“There’s added pressure when you have family and friends watching, and they handled that well,” he said. Freshman Myree Hickman got to
play her first 18 hole tournament.
“It was pretty windy today, but I feel like our whole team persevered through that and I think we kept a good attitude,” junior Adyson Hadley said.
Hadley carded 105 to finish 7th.
The girls were putting in hard work at practice, Johnson said, and are improving. The team has a good shot at winning the Tri-peaks League, and should be able to fill a full team for the State championship tournament, he said.
The team’s next tournament is away Thursday at in Alamosa at the Cattails Golf Course.
