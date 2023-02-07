Local youths got a taste of Chaffee County’s 4-H programs at the 4-H Project Exploration and Open House Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The event featured 12 activity stands, all staffed by 4-H members ages 8 to 18.
Activities included robotics, shooting sports, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), cake decorating, visual arts, photography and leathercraft, as well as care of rabbits, guinea pigs, swine, beef and dogs.
Next year, organizer Merrielle Stamm said, there will likely be more. “My hope is that each year we can grow it,” she said. She estimated around 100 people showed up.
The purpose of the event was to introduce 4-H to new families and show that 4-H is much more than just taking animals to the county fair, former county Extension Director Kurt Jones said. The event is annual and has been going on for four or five years, he said, but hasn’t run in the last couple of years due to the pandemic.
Tanner Shellabarger, 12, was manning a cake decorating stand and said he has been decorating cakes for five years, inspired by his mom’s birthday cakes.
He said his favorite part of the event was teaching others how to do things. Almost everyone stopped by his stand, he said, and while it is his first year helping with the event, he will likely do it again.
Tanner’s brother, Chase Shellabarger, 14, was teaching leathercraft, a hobby of his since he was 8. Like his brother, he said teaching others was his favorite part.
“It’s about teaching people new things,” Ellie Veltri, 11, said of the event. She and her sister Zara, 8, are just starting 4-H this year. Zara took an interest in cake decorating but also tried working with leather.
Members of the 4-H program must do a demonstration and community service to be a member in good standing and to be able to showcase at the county fair. Presenting at this event counts for both, Stamm said.
“Seeing members lead these projects has been really cool,” she said.
Chaffee County has six 4-H clubs, five in Salida and one in Buena Vista. Another club is in Leadville.
