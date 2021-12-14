Fourth-graders get to Shop with a Cop

A dozen fourth-graders from Buena Vista and Salida gathered at the Salida police station Saturday for the annual Shop with a Cop event. They had pizza for lunch and ice cream in downtown Salida.
Afterwards, they dispersed to Walmart and a variety of stores downtown to shop for Christmas gifts.
Each child was given $200 to spend on gifts for themselves and their family.
Dominic, 10, who was accompanied by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Bensinger, even bought gifts for the family pets. Dominic said he was most excited about the candy he was able to buy. He said the “Reese’s trees are the best.”
The event concluded with the police and children wrapping the gifts back at the police station.
Fourteen officers from Buena Vista Police Department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Salida Police Department assisted the children as they bought and wrapped gifts.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said it was a “favorite event of the year for the officers.” He said it was important to give children a “positive interaction with law enforcement.”
Johnson said the children bought “lots of different things.” He said the gifts they purchased for their families ranged from clothing and jewelry to Nerf guns.
The children were given a stocking filled with goodies, a board game and a gift card for food. Johnson said they hoped to provide quality time for the children and their families by giving them everything they needed to host a family game night.
Johnson said the children were selected by teachers in Buena Vista and Salida elementary schools. The teachers were encouraged to pick children whom they thought could benefit most from the event.
Donations are crucial for the event to run smoothly, Johnson said. He estimated the event cost $3,500 and it was only possible due to generous donations from people around the community.
Donations can be made at the police stations or town/city halls in Buena Vista and Salida. Donations should be made to the town/city or the Fraternal Order of Police.
