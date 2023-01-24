More than 40 vendors and 100 attendees participated in the Heart of the Rockies Wedding Show Saunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Anna Toll said.
Several different categories of vendors were represented, including music, officiants, transportation, rentals, lodging, cakes and sweets, venues, catering, florists, planners, photographers and miscellaneous.
Toll said more than 100 attendees showed up in the first few hours, and they still had an hour to go.
“We have some excellent exhibitors, and it’s been great to get both locals and people from the Front Range attending,” Toll said. “Being at the fairgrounds gave us the space to really expand.”
Toll said not only future brides and grooms showed up, but family members also stopped by to help the prospective newlyweds.
