Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.