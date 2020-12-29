Ark-Valley Humane Society seeks business sponsors for their fourth annual Bow Wow Film Festival, which will be held virtually this year.
The on-line festival of short films will be available for a two-week long period for viewers.
The deadline for sponsorship applications is Feb. 1. For $150, businesses will receive recognition on Facebook and from the Ark-Valley Humane Society executive director at the beginning of the festival. Sponsor logos and a link to their business will be featured on the humane society’s website.
To apply, go to https://www.ark-valley.org/sponsorship-form/.
You can also reach Ark-Valley Humane Society at 719-395-2737 or at info@ark-valley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.