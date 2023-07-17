A shower, bed and a nice kitchen – the living essentials – can all fit into a 16-foot trailer built in 1947.
Forty trailers, mostly vintage, or “tiny homes before tiny homes,” as rally organizer Shari Davis put it, were displayed Thursday through Sunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds. An open house was held Saturday, presented by the Rocky Mountain Vintage Airstream Club.
About 10 of the trailers were modern, and there was one motor home. To be considered vintage, trailers must be 25 years or older, Davis said, but added that even the modern trailers were “vintage at heart.”
“We are a travel club, so we try to go to different places, but we like to stay in the Rocky Mountain area,” she said. The club comes together for a rally every two years, but the last time there was a rally in Chaffee County was in 2013, Davis said.
The smallest and oldest trailer was a 1947 16-foot “Wee Wind,” owned by Bob and Mary Lou Doster from Buckeye, Arizona. The newest was a 2019 Classic owned by E. Harvey Craig of Hillsboro, Texas.
Linda McDowell of Wimberly, Texas, presented a 1948 Liner made entirely of aluminum. The trailer, which she and her husband, Pat, found in Wisconsin, was unique in that it originally had a “pipe frame,” she said, a single pipe going up the middle, which had to be modified as it wouldn’t be safe today, McDowell said.
After the open house, the club showed a documentary, “Caravan Around the World,” featuring 34 trailers that traveled the world, including Europe, Iran and Singapore. One of those caravans, a 1962 Overlander, was at the rally.
After the rally, some of the trailer owners will probably stick around in the area for a bit, Davis said, to enjoy the river. “We go camping all the time. We use them; we’re not just showing them.”
Airstream is the oldest continuous travel trailer company in the world, Bill Fisher, a club member from Fort Worth, Texas, said. “I’m just here to see friends,” he said, noting some of the trailer owners like to spend the whole summer in the area.
