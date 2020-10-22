Salida Hospital District Board of Directors heard an update on progess at the Buena Vista Health Center as the project nears completion.
Chris White of Colarelli Construction presented the update and shared video showing the work already done.
The tentative completion date for the project is Nov. 23.
The pandemic has caused delays in delivery of several items such as light fixtures, cabinets, windows and other hardware. Vendors are operating at a more limited capacity, and are therefore shipping things at a slower pace.
Following White’s update, the board unanimously approved delineations of privileges for independent pathologists and for orthopedic surgery and podiatry.
The board heard a report on hospital finances from vice-president of fiscal services Lesley Fagerberg.
Fagerberg said the hospital is still about $13 million shy of budget, but the pace has been picking up.
The losses include the loss of volume due to COVID-19 precautions in the spring and reductions in inpatient visits including visits to the emergency department.
Helping to mitigate those losses are the contract pharmacy and an increase in pain surgeries.
Fagerberg said the hospital’s lender is “fully in support of our recovery initiatives and is continuing to appreciate the monthly financials and we are showing that we are improving.”
Board member Jean Moltz reported the HRRMC Foundation recently applied for another Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) COVID-19 relief grant.
The foundation requested $350,000 to create three negative air pressure rooms.
Moltz said they should hear whether their request was approved by Nov. 6.
Moltz also said the sole member of the disbanded Chaffee County Medical Society, Dr. Adam Myers donated the organization’s remaining funds of $3,740 to the foundation.
