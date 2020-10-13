Dear Editor:
Like most of the residents of Chaffee County, my family and I are trying hard to comply with the county and state rules to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, etc.
It’s hard – I get it – we are all suffering from “pandemic fatigue.”
I also know mask-wearing is a hot button for many people and I’m not here to debate the pros and cons of this practice.
What I don’t understand is why some local businesses ignore this rule with impunity?
I don’t want to debate why they choose to do this, but I do wonder why they disregard the city’s ruling?
I support our local businesses, but when I enter a business and see both employees and their customers maskless, I have turned around and gone home to order my items online.
I know I am not the only person who avoids businesses due to their ongoing disregard for the city’s mask-up policy.
This, to me, is an unfortunate outcome for a small community like ours who needs our local businesses in order to remain the vital and vibrant community that we all love.
Paula Barclay,
Salida
(0) comments
