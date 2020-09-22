A group bike ride and two cleanups are scheduled for this Saturday in and around Salida.
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association in coordination with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office, is hosting free, socially distanced events to celebrate National Public Lands Day and Bike Your Park Day.
The first cleanup of the day will take place at the Burmac/Little Rainbow trailhead in the Methodist Mountain trail system from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers will assist in picking up trash and dispersing rock fire-rings in the area.
Trash bags will be provided, and volunteers are asked to bring gloves, water, sunscreen, snacks and any pickup devices they wish to use.
Bike Your Park Day will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a two-hour bike ride starting at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. The ride will follow the historic Stage & Rail Trail with Alan Robinson, Stage & Rail Trail project founder and GARNA volunteer. The beginner ride will take place on pavement and dirt roads; it is open to participants 10 years old and older. Dogs are not allowed on this ride.
A campground cleanup will also take place at the Salida East recreation site from 1-3 p.m. Volunteers will assist in picking up trash and cleaning out fire rings on both the north and south sides of the river.
Trash bags will be provided, and volunteers are asked to bring along gloves or any pickup devices they wish to use, sunscreen, water and snacks.
Masks are required at all events. For more information or to sign up, e-mail GARNA at info@garna.org or call the AHRA at 719-539-7289.
