After a strong November, the city of Salida’s sales tax collection are now 15.1 percent higher than last year at this time. The tax collections are also exceeding budget projections by 15.2 percent.
“Our thought is that with the continuing pandemic and uncertain economy, people are buying basic goods, not traveling much out of the area or spending at brick and mortar in the Front Range,” said Merrell Bergin, Salida’s city treasurer. “This favors local merchants and those who ship here where we collect taxes. We hope that this holds in the short term, as vaccinations take hold and while people may shift their spending patterns, that strong local tourism will continue work in our favor.”
November’s city sales tax collections increased by $104,283 compared to November, 2019. The city’s portion of the Chaffee County sales tax was also up $26,042, or 15 percent, while the state allocation of the 15 percent marijuana tax was up by $2,118, or 32.7 percent.
The city collected $615,619 from its 3 percent sales tax in November, $199,280 from the shared county tax and $8,602 from marijuana for a total collection of $823,501.
Retail trade continued to lead the way with an increase of 29.6 percent compared to November last year, bringing in $466,292 this year.
Wholesale trade was up 17.1 percent to $16,975 compared to 2019 while accommodation and food services were up 7.1 percent to $67,213.
Collections from manufacturing, information, construction and real estate, rental and leasing, however, were all down compared to last year. Information experienced the biggest decline, down 65.6 percent to $5,798.
Year to date, the city has collected $7,012,849 from its 3 percent tax, $966,680 more than last year at this time.
From the county, Salida has collected $2,338,432 year to date, an increase $246,255.
Salida has also collected $113,309 so far this year from the marijuana tax, an increase of $29,949 compared to last year.
