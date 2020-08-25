Airstreamers stream into town

Colorado Airstream Club members enjoyed the weekend at Arrowhead Point Campground, Cabins and RV Park, just north of Buena Vista. Among the 30 trailers — with about 60 owners — were Brenda and Rob Hughey of Longmont, spotted walking among one of the shiny line-ups. The active group is headed by Benita Chappell of Lone Tree. The streamers went hiking, biking, dining and driving the area.
