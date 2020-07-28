The Town of Poncha Springs collected $40,359.72 in town sales tax and $41,924.68 as its portion of county sales tax for the month of May.
Poncha Springs town administrator Brian Berger said both amounts were up from last year.
He explained that while there were still restrictions in place in May, Poncha Springs’ larger contributors were still in operation including the lumber yard, hardware store, liquor stores and manufactures, gas stations, RV dealership and grocery store.
New businesses including Lagrees and True Value that were not in operation in 2019 also played a part in the increase from 2019 to 2020.
Berger said those new businesses, “made a significant positive impact on sales tax in these unprecedented times.”
Business closures also impacted sales tax.
Berger said when any business closes for a period of time it creates a negative impact, especially for a small town like Poncha Springs with a relatively small number of businesses.
“There are a few restaurants and small retailers in Poncha Springs, but overall there are not a lot of retail businesses, so the other industries that were not required to shut down were able to make up the gap,” he said.
Berger said sales tax numbers would have been higher if everyone had been open.
“At least the town did not see a significant decline in tax revenues as a lot of mountain communities did, he said.
