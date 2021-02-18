“More Americans could lose their lives to deaths of despair, deaths due to drugs, alcohol and suicide, if we do not do something immediately.
“Deaths of despair have been on the rise for the last decade, and in the context of COVID-19, deaths of despair should be seen as the epidemic within the pandemic.”
This alarming but important statement comes from a recent report titled, Projected Deaths of Despair from COVID-19 published by a trio of national experts.
The good news is that there are ways to combat these deaths and fight this epidemic within the pandemic, and Solvista Health is on the front lines to support local communities.
Deaths of despair are defined as deaths due to drugs, alcohol, and suicide and are often associated with socioeconomic factors such as unemployment, food insecurity, unstable housing and healthcare affordability.
When considering the three main factors at work during this pandemic – economic failure with mass unemployment, mandated social isolation for months and the general uncertainty caused by the sudden emergence of COVID-19 – it is highly predictable that deaths of despair will increase as this situation continues.
While we know not all deaths of despair are due to these factors, they can play a role in elevating the numbers of these untimely deaths.
The report suggests four important areas that people need support. Solvista offers services and programs to target help in these areas:
• Get people connected – Solvista’s free Colorado Spirit program offers everything from a listening ear for those experiencing pandemic fatigue to resilience training for business owners and their employees.
This program is fluid and targeted at providing supports related to the effects of the pandemic, https://solvistahealth.org/colorado-spirit/.
• Get people facts and a vision for the future – Solvista’s free virtual support groups offer topics such as grief support, coping skills, resilience, relaxation, recovery, teen support and more.
• Get people care – through Solvista’s individual, family and group therapy; addiction recovery services; mobile crisis team; care coordination; and primary care medical clinic, individuals can receive comprehensive care to get on the road to health and wellness. Get started online at https://solvistahealth.org/services/get-started/ or visit www.solvistaconnect.org.
• Get people working – Solvista’s Supported Employment Program provides clients a team of employment specialists to assist with resume preparation, interview coaching and networking with business owners to match the client’s interests and skills to a desired job.
Feeling a sense of despair during these times is common, but it does not have to lead to death.
If you or a loved one are in need of immediate support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Solvista Health 24/7 at 719-275-2351.
Help is also available by calling Colorado’s Crisis Hotline. It is free, confidential, and available 24/7 at 1-844-493-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 38255.
The Projected Deaths of Despair from COVID-19 report was completed in partnership with the Robert Graham Center, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Well Being Trust in the Spring of 2020.
The report examines the growing rates of deaths of despair in the United States leading up to and through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gwen Ferguson is the public information coordinator for Solvista Health.
