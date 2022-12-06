The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation remembered Bailey murder victim Maggie Long on the five-year anniversary of her death in a press release stating they are still working on the case.
Long, a high school senior from Bailey, was found murdered in her home Dec. 1, 2017.
“While the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and our state and federal partners have never stopped the search for the people responsible for Maggie’s death, we renew our commitment to her family and the Bailey community on this somber anniversary – and beyond – in our quest for justice in this case,” Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said.
A statement from Long’s family read: “Maggie deserves justice. She was an irreplaceable, innocent soul with a majestic presence. She brought a joy to our family, her friends and her community that will never be forgotten. Five years ago, she was horrifically murdered. We have endured an active investigation while processing the loss of our beloved Maggie.
“Our hope is that someone with information will come forward so those responsible for Maggie’s death will be apprehended and held accountable. No other family should have to suffer such senseless loss. Please help us attain justice and honor Maggie’s infectious spirit and zest for life. We want her legacy to not be overshadowed by tragedy. Help us restore Maggie’s optimistic and loving image to the forefront of our memories.”
A $75,000 reward is being offered on behalf of the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Long’s family, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI Denver Division, and CBI.
To date, 237 tips have been reported in the case.
“Someone has that key piece of information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for Maggie’s murder,” McGraw said. “We ask that people be bold and come forward to share what they know to help us solve this case.”
The Maggie Long Task Force believes at least three men were directly involved in Long’s murder. Based on their investigation, the Task Force believes these suspects spent a significant amount of time in the house with Maggie Long on Dec. 1, 2017.
Those providing tips can remain anonymous.
