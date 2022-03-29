Chaffee County is looking for input on the Land Use Code update project with a survey at bit.ly/LUCSurvey.
The survey asks “basic” questions about the current LUC regulations and solicits suggestions on areas for improvement and code update priorities.
According to an email from the county, input received through the questionnaire, alongside in-depth technical review of existing master plan documents such as the 2020 Comprehensive Plan and evaluation of current zoning and land use regulations will help guide the update process.
Beth Helmke, Chaffee County Public Affairs Officer, wrote “The updated LUC will aim to be reflective of best practices; supportive of sustainability goals, smart growth, and emerging trends in the community; simplified, graphically formatted, and user friendly; and consistent with other relevant guiding plans, standards, and policies within the county.”
A consultant team from Logan Simpson and White & Smith, LLC spent last week touring Chaffee County with staff and elected officials. The county wrote that they met with numerous community representatives .
According to the county the Logan Simpson and White & Smith, LLC will update the LUC through “at least four distinct modules, each focusing on a subset of code sections.
Topics for the first module are being determined now and should be finalized by April.
The county wrote that the update to the LUC will take place during the next 20 months.
Information and ongoing updates for the Land Use Code Update project will be shared at www.TogetherChaffeeCounty.org, the site where the public can also sign up to receive updates directly through email, and on Facebook at @togetherchaffeecounty and Instagram at @togetherchaffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.