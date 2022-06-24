Z Series Car Club of America will host a free car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 in Thonhoff Park, across from the Chaffee County Courthouse on Crestone Avenue in Salida.
The club is the national car club for all past and future BMW Z-series cars. It was introduced to Z3 enthusiasts as the Z3 Register in 1996 and has evolved to include all Z models, according to a press release.
Participants in the car show will be coming from ZFEST, a week-long national event that includes drives, social events and DIY clinics, and this year will take place in Snowmass Village. The event at Thonhoff Park will offer a lunch break for an excursion leaving Snowmass, traveling over Independence Pass and turning south to Salida to enjoy the views of the Collegiate Peaks.
Car show visitors will be able to view the cars and talk to drivers from nearly every state.
Donations will be accepted and will go to Tire Rack Teen Street Survival School, an organization that aims to reduce teenage car crashes by teaching teens car control in difficult driving situations.
