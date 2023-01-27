A total of $245,550 in grant money was distributed by the Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board to 14 organizations, supporting 17 programs and projects.
The awards were announced at a METAB grant award celebration Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Beth Helmke, board member and Chaffee County deputy director of administration, welcomed attendees to the gathering, which was catered by Michelle Gapp’s Kalamatapit Catering.
Helmke said since its formation in 2017, the board has directed competitive grant funds to the tune of $1,226,127 to Chaffee County nonprofit organizations that support youth programs, human services, public health, mental health workforce and family housing.
Helmke recognized the contributions of two outgoing board members, Miki Hodge, whose term is ending, and Becky Gray, who is moving out of the area.
Both were given plants and cards as tokens of appreciation.
Helmke also welcomed new board member Bob Christiansen.
The contributions of late board chair Dave Henson, who died in August, were acknowledged.
“Dave has been missed on the METAB board – we definitely still hear the echo of his sage advice and insightful perspectives during our meetings,” Helmke said.
Projects funded included Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, The Alliance, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Guidestone Colorado, among others.
Following the grant announcements, Hodge announced this year’s recipient of the Jane Whitmer Award.
Whitmer was a board member who died in May 2019, and the award is presented annually to a grantee that exemplifies her passions and community work for children, parents and the underserved.
This year’s award went to Achieve Inc., a nonprofit headed by former Chaffee County Attorney Jenny Davis.
Achieve Inc. provides cognitive and social skills training, job training and paid employment to neuro-diverse teens and young adults in Chaffee, Lake, Custer and western Fremont counties.
The Little Engine Eatery, operated during the summer months by neuro-diverse employees in Buena Vista, is one of the organization’s projects.
Log In
