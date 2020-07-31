Roy Edward Hurley, 93, died July 28, 2020, in Pueblo.
He was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Alex, Oklahoma to Roy and Juanita (Merrel) Hurley.
He was known as “Son” and was the oldest of five siblings.
He married Erma Orton Aug. 19, 1961, and was sealed in the temple in 1991 to their five children.
Mr. Hurley was honorably discharged after two years of service in the U.S. Army and moved to Salida to work at Climax Molybdenum mine.
He served as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years, worked as a postal driver, and volunteered his time to the community with his wife by his side.
The Hurleys attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for many years and they devoted time to the Family History Center and doing service for the church.
Friends and family said Mr. Hurley loved his family and would always be picking on the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Later in life he would go hiking, collect rocks, tell stories of his childhood, or relax in his chair.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Donal Ray, Kenneth, and James; 2 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his sister Toy (Wayne) Owen; brother Keith (Joyce) Hurley; son Bryan (Christy) Hurley; daughters Nancy Hurley, Linda (Lee Hudson) Hurley and Dianna (Brad) Moschetti; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. August 1, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery.
Funeral services are limited due to current COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing and masks are recommended.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.