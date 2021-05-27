The Rev. Dr. Michael Fay, rector of Salida’s Episcopal Church of the Ascension, will retire June 1. His last Sunday service is May 30.
He has served the parish for eight years, coming to Salida from Glasgow, Montana, where he lived for 22 years.
“In 2011 my wife, Samar, and I started looking for a warmer place to spend our later years, and we found Salida,” he said. “It was supposed to be a three-year assignment, but the church extended our contract, and we’re still here and will continue to live in the area.
“We found a church of wonderful, welcoming people and a beautiful town with lots of things to do. Who would want to leave?”
Fay graduated from West Point in 1968 and was commissioned as an armor officer. After being wounded in Vietnam he became interested in orthopedics and attended Georgetown Medical School on a full-ride Army scholarship. He retired from the Army with the rank of colonel in 1990 and practiced medicine in rural Montana.
“By the mid-’90s I was feeling a call to give something back and wanted to be a deacon for the Episcopal Church,” he said. “I talked to the bishop, and he suggested becoming a priest. I went back to school and was ordained in 2000. From 2000 to 2007 I had a dual role, being both an Episcopal priest and an orthopedic surgeon in Glasgow.”
While in Glasgow, Samar was the editor of the Valley County newspaper. A self-proclaimed Air Force brat, she said Glasgow was her first long-term residency. Growing up in a military family, she moved around a lot. Michael proposed before leaving for Vietnam in 1969 while she was in grad school at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.
They have two sons, both working in the television industry.
Michael Fay serves on the board for Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. (homeless shelter), the Ministerial Alliance and the Sunrise Rotary scholarship committee. Samar is on the National Board of Episcopal Church Women and will serve for another year or so as secretary. He sings with You’ve Got Male chorus and she sings with The Noteables chorus. Both have been involved in theatrical productions with Stage Left and other groups.
During his time with Episcopal Church of the Ascension he has continued the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, which started about 50 years ago. He started the ancient rite called Greening of the Church in Advent when congregation members decorate the tree and sing carols.
On Sunday nights before the pandemic he offered a Celtic Eucharist, which was done in the seventh through ninth centuries, and every summer he has used the tiny, original church, adjacent to the new church, for services, because parishioners enjoyed that.
Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve was another new service.
“When we arrived there were no young kids in the church,” Samar said. “Now we have six young boys and a good Sunday School program.”
Church services have been held via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed “in person” at Easter with social distancing and COVID-19 precautions. Currently masks must be worn for any singing, but the church is awaiting information from the University of Colorado regarding singing during COVID-19. Singing involves more forceful breathing, which is a consideration during the pandemic.
Looking to the future, the Fays plan to stay in Salida, do some traveling, and he is interested in teaching military history for Colorado Mountain College – something he did when he was at Fort Knox for the University of Kentucky Extension there.
“The hardest thing will be staying away from the church for a number of months after leaving,” Samar said. “We will have an interim priest for a time before the church decides on a new rector, and in the meantime it is a requirement of the church that the old rector doesn’t interact with the new one for six months.”
