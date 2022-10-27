Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol wrote “If you plan to get your ‘boos’ on during Halloween weekend, make sure you have a safe and sober ride to and from your destination – because a DUI will haunt you.
CDOT, CSP and local law enforcement agencies across the state are planning increased DUI enforcement for the Halloween weekend starting today through Nov. 1.
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the Halloween period has more DUI arrests than any other holiday during the year.
From 2019-2021, there were 2,187 DUI arrests during the Halloween celebration period, which includes the two weeks prior to Halloween.
“Every holiday brings the likelihood of more impaired drivers on our roads, and we take our role in preventing crashes and fatalities seriously,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol said. “Festivities are all fun and games until people become reckless and lives are put in danger. Keep it fun but keep it safe. Get a sober ride.”
From Jan. 1 to Oct. 4, there were 495 fatal crashes on Colorado roadways, 35 percent of which are suspected to involve impaired drivers.
Early data from the Colorado Crash Data dashboard shows that 25-34-year-old drivers have the highest number of fatalities with suspected alcohol impairment, marking a grim trend for young adults.
“Driving under the influence of any substance puts you and others unnecessarily in harm’s way,” CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk said. “With trick-or-treaters and more pedestrians on our roadways, drivers need to consider who could be affected by their decision to drive impaired. Be smart and never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis. If you do, it could land you in jail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.