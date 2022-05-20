Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field was among the Colorado airports receiving funds in the second round of fiscal year 2022 Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grant funding.
The Colorado Aeronautical Board allocated funds to match federally funded airport projects in Colorado, a Colorado Department of Transportation press release stated.
Salida Airport received $8,833 in state funding as a 5 percent match for a recently approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant of $176,000.
Zech Papp, airport manager, said the grant will be used to help replace and relocate the airport’s automated weather observing system.
Papp said the current system needs to be relocated. It is currently situated between two hangars, and the old beacon light tower is being used for the wind instruments.
The tower is lower than the standard of 33 feet, and the structure has been deemed unsafe and must come down.
Many of the components in the old system are nearing the end of their life and need to be replaced.
The weather observing system will be moved to a permanent location on the other side of the runway where it will be unobstructed by buildings.
Papp said this and other planned projects at the airport are necessary for future growth of the airport.
This summer, a crack-fill and seal project for the runway is planned.
Future projects include a shop expansion, access road repaving and, eventually in 2025, extending the runway to the east.
State aviation funding to match Airport Improvement Program projects had been paused for the past two years due to 100 percent federal airport project funding supported by COVID-19 relief funding.
The federal Airport Improvement Program normally requires airports to provide a 10 percent local funding match, of which the Division of Aeronautics typically provides half, up to $250,000 annually.
Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field has received $108,834 in local funds and $159,000 in federal funds for 2022.
