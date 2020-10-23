Elijah Wilcox recently completed his Eagle Scout project, giving Longfellow Elementary students a scaled solar system to look at while they play.
“I was trying to replicate the solar system in a visual way at the elementary playground,” he said. “I was pretty enthralled to be doing a STEM based project.”
Wilcox said a big part of doing an Eagle project is having a beneficiary, which is how the idea came about. He said his mom, Sarah, works at the elementary and from that connection he knew principal Chuck McKenna wanted something educational for the elementary students.
Wilcox started the project in the summer of 2019.
Making the planets took some time and some technical expertise. It involved digging holes and pouring concrete to make the spheres that were later stained.
For murals of the planets, Wilcox laid out some templates and assigned fellow scouts planets to design.
“It wasn’t very different (from other Eagle projects), but it took a lot of time to get everything planned,” he said.
Wilcox also said that almost all of the materials for his project were donated from the community. “I’m pretty grateful for that and Salida as a community,” he said.
“It definitely meant a lot finally making it to Eagle,” Wilcox said, adding that his friends and scout mentors Jake Vold and Fin Petit also made it to Eagle.
Now that he’s reached the rank of Eagle, Wilcox said he’ll try and stay involved with the troop as best he can, like joining the scouts when they go snow-caving.
“It’s one of the better experience I’ve had so far,” he said about being a scout.
In the long run, the Salida High School junior said one of his goals is to go to the Air Force Academy.
For now, he’s happy to have made a difference locally.
“It was definitely pretty satisfying,” Wilcox said. “Benefitting the elementary kids was at the back of my mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.