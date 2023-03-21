A large crowd came together to socialize, eat, pray and celebrate St. Joseph Saturday at the annual St. Joseph Parish Celebration at the parish center gym.
St. Joseph is the parish’s patron saint, and the St. Joseph Families of Faith Committee hosts the celebration every year.
The tradition of celebrating St. Joseph originated in Sicily, Sandi Holm, chair of the committee, said, after prayers to him were credited for ending a drought. Immigrants from Sicily who moved to the United States continued the tradition. The committee members estimated the event has taken place in Salida for at least 15 years.
A St. Joseph altar table was lined with gifts and baked goods, many of which were baked and donated by parishioners, and most of which were given away in a raffle, for which free tickets were offered at the door. The foods on the altar followed Italian tradition.
Food for the dinner included beer brats, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, pasta, bread and salad, plus a cake made by Gaby Orejel from Las Camelinas. The pasta had an optional topping of bread crumbs representing sawdust, as St. Joseph was a carpenter.
After people were fed, the Rev. Jim Williams led an Irish friendship toast with shots of Irish cream. “This was the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Holm said.
Other committee members are Robert and Joyce Reno, Ginger Wyatt, Bonnie Paul, Theresa and Anita Rivera, Suzanne Denwalt and Claudine Medrano.
