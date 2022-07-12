by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
Dinos, flamingos and beers, oh my — Salida’s annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous saw a host of brewers and aficionados Saturday in Riverside Park, some in costume.
Proceeds from the Rendezvous benefit Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewers Guild.
The event was close to selling out this year. While the final tally is not in yet, last year the chamber split proceeds 50/50 with the guild, and each made more than $30,000. Lori Roberts, chamber executive director, said they exceeded that amount this year.
Many people were dressed in Hawaiian shirts, pretzel necklaces and various other costumes, while some breweries hosted dance parties and water-gun fights.
Tents serving assortments of unique beers lined the sidewalks, with a sea of people migrating among them.
After 26 years, Salida’s Brewers Rendezvous has become a large-scale gathering where people can meet, drink and have a good time.
“It’s a pretty darn well-oiled machine of a festival,” said Andy Astor of Elevation Beer Co. of Poncha Springs.
His brewery has been participating in Brewers Rendezvous since the company opened in 2012.
A finite number of spots are available for brewers in the Rendezvous, meaning that the brewers present are there because they really want to be.
Local breweries, such as Elevation, Soulcraft, Eddyline, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub and Tres Litros, are “grandfathered in,” Astor said.
He said he thinks this is one of the rare festivals that brewers want to attend.
“You have owners, brewers, managers – everyone wants to be here,” he said.
Michelle Baldwin, events and marketing manager for the Colorado Brewers Guild, who was attending her first Rendezvous, said registration for brewers at the Rendezvous fills up within a day.
Brewers who really want a spot wake up early to register. “It’s like a brewer’s vacation,” she said.
Baldwin and Roberts, among others, said a primary reason many visitors come to Brewers Rendezvous in Salida is its location and atmosphere. Also, the riverside and mountain scenery make this beer fest unique from others occurring in cities.
“I fell in love with Salida because of the beer festival,” Chris Linsmayer of Denver said. “It gets bigger and bigger every year.”
“Beer starts a tight-knit community,” said Justin Slezak of Steep Brewing and Coffee in Keystone. He appreciates the variety of beer and noted, as others had, that the crowd this year was bigger than last year.
Paul Franco of Denver said he likes reconnecting with friends at Brewers Rendezvous. Franco first came to Salida’s beer fest in 2015 after reading about it in a newspaper and has been coming ever since.
He said this festival was like a kickoff to the summer, describing it as a “nonpretentious gathering of beer lovers.” Franco’s favorite part of the festival was seeing a T-Rex spraying people with water.
