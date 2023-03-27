Salida High School sports will kick off this week as soon as students’ return from spring break.
Tuesday
The 2-1 Spartan varsity baseball team will play the 1-4 Gunnison Cowboys at home in Marvin Park at 3 p.m. followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. Last year the Spartans lost to the Cowboys 19-2.
The Spartans have out-hit all of their opponents thus-far, coach Ken Skipper said.
Last year the Cowboys finished 8-15 and their top three hitters were seniors. They have lost their last four matches this year.
At 4 p.m. the girls tennis team faces the Lady Tigers of Cañon City on the road. This will be their first match of the season.
“We are looking forward to starting our season against Cañon,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “Every year we have close matches versus Cañon, so I am excited to see how our young team performs.
Last year the Lady Tigers lost to Salida 5-2 and almost half of their team were graduating seniors.
Cañon City finished 6-4 last year and are ranked first in the 4A Region 7 league.
Girls soccer will play away against the 3-3 Lady Titans at Crested Butte Secondary School at 4:30.
The Lady Spartans started their season 1-1.
The Lady Titans are ranked 2nd in the 2A Intermountain League. They have not faced Salida in the last few years, but last year finished seventh in the state 2A division.
Friday
Spartan varsity baseball will host a two day tournament at Marvin Park beginning Friday, facing the 3-3 Pagosa Springs Pirates at 11 a.m.
At 4 p.m. the baseball team plays the 1-0 Coal Ridge Titans of New Castle.
Coal Ridge has not played Salida before. Last year the Titans took 4th in the 3A Western Slope League with a 16-8 record.
A home track and field pole vaulting tournament will commence at 11 a.m. at Salida High School.
Pole vaulting is a new addition to the Track and Field team this year and at least six Spartan athletes will compete.
The event, coach Josh Oberleas said, is in part a showing to the community the reason for the purchase of the new mats, and the athletes are looking forward to it.
The girls tennis team will be in Durango for a two day tournament.
Saturday
The track and field team will host their only home tournament at Salida High School, starting at 8:30 a.m.
The baseball team continues their tournament facing the 1-3 Bulldogs of Calhan at 4 p.m.
Calhan, a 2A school, has never played Salida before.
