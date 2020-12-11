Dear Editor:
Last week, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, the parent regional electric cooperative that Sangre de Cristo Electric Association belongs to, released their Energy Resource Plan (ERP), which outlines their goals for the next twenty years.
Among the most laudable of these goals, is a commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2030, which is a big step that brings them in line with the commitments of Xcel and Platte River Power Authority in Colorado.
To achieve that goal, Tri-State has promised to close its Craig, Colorado coal plant by 2028, and create solar projects to replace that coal.
However, Tri-State plans to keep its coal plants in Springerville, Arizona and Laramie River, Wyoming open, which will likely keep the co-op from reaching its emissions reduction goal.
Tri-State’s member co-ops, including Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, pay higher rates for power than Xcel and Platte River Power Authority because of Tri-State’s over-reliance on coal instead of more affordable, cleaner renewable energy.
Member co-ops around Colorado, including Delta Montrose Electric Association, La Plata Electric Association, and United Power, are so disillusioned by Tri-State’s high rates that they have petitioned to leave Tri-State.
Tri-State’s goal to reduce its emissions by 80 percent by 2030 is admirable and should be applauded.
But Tri-State needs to work hard to change their entire outdated coal-dependent business model before they can hope to achieve that goal.
We, as member-owners of a Tri-State member co-op, must hold Tri-State to its clean energy commitments, so that we can hope to participate in the lower rates that the rest of Colorado enjoys.
Susan Greiner
Buena Vista
