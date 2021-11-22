The Centerville Pit Stop was the target of an armed robbery Sunday evening.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release Monday that the Chaffee County Communications Center received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday about an armed robbery at the Centerville Pit Stop, 17900 U.S. 285, Nathrop.
Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies responded and contacted the employee, who was also the victim.
According to the victim, an unknown man entered the convenience store armed with a large-caliber, dark-colored semiautomatic handgun and demanded money.
The victim complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled on foot, heading south from the convenience store with an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect was described as a white man, about 25-30 years old. He was wearing a black surgical mask, all black clothing, a red undershirt, red hat with a black brim and black frame glasses.
The victim also stated that the suspect had a 3- to 4-inch tattoo on the left side of his neck.
No other patrons were in the store at the time, and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office believes it was an isolated incident.
Anyone having information about the incident is asked to call Chaffee County Crimestoppers at 719-539-5299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.