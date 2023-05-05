Anna Boyd celebrated her 100th birthday May 2, living to be the oldest member of her family and receiving many congratulations from friends and family.
Born May 2, 1923, in Siloam, Kentucky, she married James Boyd in 1940, and they had two sons, Robert and Keith. James and Robert have since died.
She became a “Rosie the Riveter” in the early 1940s, working with Wheeling Steel Corp. in New Boston, Ohio.
“I tested the lugs on bombs,” she said. “When they put them in the airplane, the wings of the airplane have hooks that come out and hook (the bombs). Then when they want them dropped, whoever’s in the plane pulls the lever and they drop the bomb.”
She recalls touching the lugs once in a while to see how hot they were. After they were heated, they traveled a good distance to get to her, but she remembers they were still warm when they arrived.
She joined “Rosie the Riveter” after finding an ad in the newspaper.
“The men had been working 24 hours a day, never stopped,” she says. “The war was bad then. They were calling in sick, so they put an ad in the paper when they decided to hire some women. I took the ad in the paper and I went up.
“They had certain restrictions. One of them was that you must be 5-foot-3. I never was 5-foot-3. I go anyway. They told me to go in. So, I went in and I filled out an application, and I said, ‘Now, I’m gonna be honest with you. I’m not 5-foot-3. I’m only 5-foot-2.’ She said, ‘Yeah, but with your shoes on, you’re probably 5-foot-3. I’m gonna hire you anyway.’ And she did.”
Boyd had been to Colorado before with her family, vacationing in Glenwood Springs. She also worked at the Breckenridge Ski Resort when she was 69.
“I was older than all the men and all the women,” she said. “(The manager) didn’t want to hire me because he kept saying, ‘How old are you?’ I said 69. ‘Well, I’ll see.’”
After a few calls, she was finally hired.
One thing she especially remembered about working at the ski resort were the meals. “You would not believe what they gave us to eat,” she said. “Really good meals. Always a big dessert – pie, cake – beside a really good dinner – meat, potatoes, salad. They really filled you. And after it was over, they had a party for everybody that worked there.”
Following her husband’s death, Boyd received a call from the same manager offering his condolences and inviting her to work there again.
He told her that through her, he learned that older women were more reliable as workers, as the younger women often called in sick or had to look after their kids. She turned the job down, even after being offered a sitting job for only two days a week.
Boyd came to live in Buena Vista on June 30, 1981, moving from Decatur, Illinois, with James and Keith.
Keith added that his parents were originally planning to move to Florida, and he was moving to Buena Vista. “They asked me if they rented a truck, if I would drive it and move them out here,” he said with a laugh.
Boyd didn’t originally want to move to Buena Vista, but Keith was moving here and her husband enjoyed fishing.
“I was so depressed,” she said. “Keith hadn’t started hunting yet. He’d say, ‘Mom, come on. Get in the car. We’re going somewhere.’ He’d drive me around for a while, and then we’d come home. Finally, I got used to it, and now I like it.
“I think it’s about the safest place to live. We don’t have no floods, we don’t have no hurricanes, we don’t have none of that stuff,” she said.
Boyd previously had a second home in Phoenix, Arizona, but she grew to prefer her Buena Vista house and sold the one in Arizona.
Now that she’s 100, she said she feels all right, though she has to deal with a lot of problems like bad knees.
Otherwise, she’s doing very well for her age, even living by herself. She used to be in the Meals on Wheels program before opting out, and she receives some help from Ark Valley Helping Hands now and then.
