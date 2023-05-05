Anna Boyd

Anna Boyd, center, celebrates her 100th birthday at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista. She is joined by her two great-granddaughters, Zoeyanna Barnthouse, left, and Zenya Gutjahr.

 Courtesy photo

Anna Boyd celebrated her 100th birthday May 2, living to be the oldest member of her family and receiving many congratulations from friends and family.

Born May 2, 1923, in Siloam, Kentucky, she married James Boyd in 1940, and they had two sons, Robert and Keith. James and Robert have since died.

