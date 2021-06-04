Salida Public Works continues to work on B Street, from First Street to Park Avenue; Poncha Boulevard and Third Street intersection; and the East Crestone Avenue and Third Street intersection projects.
Improvements on these projects include utilities, sidewalk, curb and gutter and crosswalks.
The B Street reconstruction project is scheduled to begin in the second week in June. The project will include sidewalk, curb and gutter, and asphalt paving improvements. This project is expected to take about two months.
The improvement project at Poncha Boulevard and Third Street intersection includes sidewalk, curb and gutter, bike lanes, intersection realignment and green space enhancements. Salida officials said the project aims to provide improved pedestrian mobility between the mesa area and the downtown, as well as safety improvements at intersections.
Detouring of traffic is expected to occur throughout June as work on Poncha and Third is being completed. Access will be maintained to the entrances of the Chaffee County Courthouse; however, alternate routes may be necessary.
The third project, improvements to East Crestone Avenue and Third Street intersection have been competed and are open to the public.
Colorado Department of Transportation and Salida continue to work together on the U.S. 50 Phase IV streetscape improvements and ADA and sidewalk improvements on Colo. 291 in downtown.
According to the city, each of these projects are expected to include periodic closures and detours established throughout the course of construction with limited access to local traffic.
