Men

Rank/Score.  Name

1 123.46          Tren Long

2 125.70          Miles Harvey

3 127.89          Merle Long

4 130.43          Kyler Long

5 133.52          J.D. Henderson

6 138.52          Mike Harvey

7 141.63          Matt Sloan

8 143.11          Jo Giglio

9 143.46          Craig Phillips

10 152.17        Matt Fritz

11 186.03        Scott Hershey

12 199.39        Nicholas Gallo

13 203.52        London Auguon

14 227.70        Jeremy Hittle

Women

1 156.68          Kestrel Kunz

2 205.44          Maya Rosecrance

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.