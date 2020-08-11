Men
Rank/Score. Name
1 123.46 Tren Long
2 125.70 Miles Harvey
3 127.89 Merle Long
4 130.43 Kyler Long
5 133.52 J.D. Henderson
6 138.52 Mike Harvey
7 141.63 Matt Sloan
8 143.11 Jo Giglio
9 143.46 Craig Phillips
10 152.17 Matt Fritz
11 186.03 Scott Hershey
12 199.39 Nicholas Gallo
13 203.52 London Auguon
14 227.70 Jeremy Hittle
Women
1 156.68 Kestrel Kunz
2 205.44 Maya Rosecrance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.