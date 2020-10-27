Two vehicles collided Monday on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs near Poncha Lane, resulting in some minor to moderate injuries.
Colorado State Patrol public information officer Trooper Josh Lewis said they received the call at 12:02 p.m. He said the cause of the crash was weather related, but did not know if any citations were also issued.
The wreck involved a 2011 GMC pickup and 2020 Chevy Malibu. The wreck partially blocked the west bound lane, but the highway remained open.
Lewis said one of the vehicles was able to be driven away, but air bags were deployed in the other vehicle so it had to be towed. He did not know which.
He also reported several parties had to be transported to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and reported minor to moderate injuries.
Names of the parties involved were not available at press time.
