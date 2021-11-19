After rejecting two amendments, Salida City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve Ordinance 2021-17 making further changes to the Salida Municipal Code regarding short-term rentals, with Councilman Mike Pollock dissenting and Councilman Justin Critelli abstaining, as he works in the hospitality industry.
The council adopted Ordinance 2021-15 on Oct. 5, which made changes to the code, specifically stating that all new short-term rental licensees must be residents of Chaffee County, that only one license be allowed per person or person controlling a corporate owner, and a rule limiting all units on a single lot eligible for a license to 50 percent.
After feedback from the public, the new ordinance made the following changes, as stated by Community Development Director Bill Almquist in a memo to the council:
• Exceptions to the Chaffee County residency requirement would extend to all owners of property purchased, or under valid and executed contract to be purchased, prior to Dec. 19, 2021 (as opposed to July 20, 2021). Such individuals/properties would still require an existing unit or building permit for a unit prior to Dec. 19, 2021; would need to submit an application by June 1, 2022; and would still be subject to the area-specific caps and other eligibility requirements.
• Exceptions to the one license per person (or person controlling a corporate owner) limit would extend to all owners of property purchased, or under valid and executed contract to be purchased, in nonresidential areas, prior to Dec. 19, 2021. Such individuals/properties would still require an existing unit or building permit for a unit prior to Dec. 19, 2021; would need to submit an application by June 1, 2022; and would still be subject to the area-specific caps and other eligibility requirements.
• Removal of the rule limiting 50 percent of all units on a single lot being eligible for a license.
During discussion of the ordinance, Councilman Harald Kasper proposed an amendment that would waive the first two amendments for short-term rental along the U.S. 50 corridor, to encourage more growth in that area.
Pollock seconded the motion.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said, “Tonight isn’t the night to make changes.” Templeton reminded council they were required to review the ordinance in a year, at which time they would have more information and data on it.
Templeton, Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort and Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato voted no on the amendment, Kasper and Pollock voted yes, and Critelli abstained.
Pollock then presented an amendment limiting the issuance of licenses to one a month, and putting a two-year sunset clause on the residency requirements. There was no second.
During public comment, Jim Miller said he didn’t believe the ordinance was a solution to affordable housing. He said he and his wife, along with several others, provided affordable housing, but to do that, they also had a short-term rental, which helped supplement the homes being offered for rent at lower prices.
Miller said he thought some short-term rental owners had come up with ways to help create affordable housing, and the city should work with them.
In other business the council unanimously appointed David Haynes, an alternate member of the Salida Planning Commission, to fill the commission seat of Dori Denning, who resigned earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.