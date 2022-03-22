Dylan Maurstad, 27, and Jesse Derke, 41, both of Salida, are being sought by Salida police as a result of a drug operation recently conducted by the Chaffee County Drug Task Force.
Salida Police Department Cmdr. Rob Martellaro stated in a press release that the task force, composed of members of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Salida and Buena Vista police departments, conducted an undercover drug operation Thursday and Friday in Salida consisting of controlled purchases of illegal narcotics.
Law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase heroin from the two suspects through controlled buys.
Arrest warrants for Maurstad and Derke were issued by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
Charges on both warrants include unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, a Level 3 drug felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Level 1 drug misdemeanor.
Both warrants have a $10,000 cash-only bond attached to them.
A search warrant was also obtained for a Salida residence where the drug transactions took place Thursday.
The search warrant was served Friday afternoon at the residence with the assistance of the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Response Team, and additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.
Martellaro said the narcotics discovered was a small amount of liquid methamphetamine, which has yet to be measured.
Five individuals were removed from the residence, and one was found to have an unrelated felony arrest warrant from Chaffee County for drug charges.
That individual, Scott Milliken, 29, of Salida, was subsequently arrested and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center.
Derke and Maurstad were not found inside the residence during Friday’s search, and both suspects remain at large as of 4 p.m. Monday
Arrest warrants remain active for both suspects.
Martellaro said the drug investigation is still ongoing and other arrests are possible.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either or both suspects is asked to contact the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-539-2596 or Salida Police Department at 719-539-6880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.