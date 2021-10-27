Museums are known to have some pretty strange objects, so when looking for a Halloween story I checked with the Salida Museum to see if any “spooky” items might be among the vast collections of local memorabilia.
Board members were united in exclaiming – “the doll!”
So what’s with “the doll,” I asked.
Turns out a little girl and her mom visited the museum several years ago when Susan Jesuroga was president of the museum. They had a doll they wanted to give to the museum. The little girl was about 6 years old and said the doll was “possessed” and that a circle of salt should be placed around her wherever she was displayed.
“The mom also seemed disturbed about the doll,” Jesuroga said.
The doll was accepted and placed in a display case with a lot of other old children’s toys. The doll itself doesn’t appear to be that old – perhaps 1950s era. And she is very ordinary looking. Nothing evil in her appearance. But someone did place a circle of salt around her as requested – just in case.
The only potentially identifying information on the doll is a tag, which appears to have been washed and is tattered. The only word that is readable is the word “childrens.”
When an item is accepted at the museum, a record is kept of the donor and some history on the item. No such information was found on the doll. So is it possessed or is perhaps the circle of salt protecting negative energies from escaping? We’ll probably never know.
Placing a circle of salt around an item for protection is an ancient magical spell and is usually done to encircle a house to keep negative energies and entities away.
