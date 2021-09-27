Equities closed mixed Monday following a week of volatile trading, with value-style names outperforming growth.
The U.S. 10-year yield briefly crossed 1.5 percent, as yields have moved higher in recent days as fixed-income investors price in a Federal Reserve decision that will ease up on pandemic-era stimulative measures.
Oil was higher for the fifth straight day, passing $75 per barrel, as strong demand has outstripped supply.
The price of crude oil was up $1.46 to $75.44 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $2 to $1,750.10 an ounce.
European and Asian stocks are also mixed, with investors eyeing Evergrande and possible down-market effects from a debt default.
Personal income and consumption reports are set to be released this week amid myriad issues that investors are focused on.
Income and consumption should give a glimpse into how shortages, rising energy costs and persistently high unemployment are affecting consumers from a macroeconomic standpoint.
Also in focus for investors is the possibility of a government shutdown.
Although government shutdowns have proved temporary in the past, financial markets can still be volatile during a shutdown, as debt ceiling and spending risks are elevated.
In the view of Edward Jones analysts, volatility will be elevated in the near term, and it’s important to have a diversified portfolio so as not to be exposed to any one industry or factor.
Although mixed Monday, looking under the hood of the equity market shows another cycle of rotation into value stocks, as yields rise and the possibility of interest-rate hikes are priced in.
Financials, which typically perform well during periods of rising interest rates because banks can garner a larger spread between deposits and loans, are leading the gains along with energy names.
The same dynamic played out earlier in the year when 10-year yields approached 1.7 percent growth and expectations were high.
The Dow Jones outperformed the Nasdaq and Standard & Poor’s Monday, posting gains, while the other two major indexes are in the red.
